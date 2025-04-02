Sweden allocates $10 million for civil defence shelter upgrades

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . The country is investing 100 million krona ($10 million) in the renovation of its extensive network of civil defence bunkers, a crucial part of its security strategy amid growing geopolitical concerns, as announced on Monday.

With 64,000 bunkers scattered across the country, offering space for up to seven million people, the Swedish government is modernising these facilities to bolster protection against a variety of threats, including nuclear, chemical, and biological attacks.

The MSB has already begun work on 25 shelters and plans to continue upgrading them over the next two to three years. This follows Sweden's 2024 NATO membership and is part of broader efforts to enhance emergency services and national defence capabilities.