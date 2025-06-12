Swat Kats finally seem to be on their way back

HQ

Cult classic with claws - Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron, now seems to be one step closer to making a long-awaited comeback with a brand new TV series. This after series creators Christian and Yvon finally found a home for the ideas the duo cooked up for their cartoon furry friends, with the green light from Toonz Media Group and Japan's Studio 4°C to start production.

For those who grew up with the original series in the 90s, this is of course fantastic news. Where the dynamic duo of T-Bone and Razor rocked our socks in their high-flying turbo kits, the series creators will be basing the work on the Kickstarter they launched ten years ago. But that later ran into trouble.

The new kitty cats also get a stylish update, relying on modern 3D animation and an anime-inspired style, true to the spirit of the original series. Christian and Yvon said the following in an interview with a little under a month ago:

"Our relaunching globally of SWAT Kats, like I said earlier this afternoon, I can confidently say that it will probably coming from India to the rest of the world... That's all logical... We have the fans. We have the passion. We have the enthusiasm and also we're in... advanced discussions with business partners. So it looks like that's how it's going to happen from SWAT [Kats]. From India to the world."

Did you watch Swat Kats when you were a kid and are you looking forward to this new version of the kitty cats?