Swarovski is making a Halo Infinite collection

Swarovski is known for making exclusive crystal products, often intended for an upper class audience. But they do some pop cultural work as well every now and then, and was recently working with Star Wars.

Now they have announced a Halo collaboration to celebrate that Master Chief and his beloved series turned 20 years old last month and that Halo is launching on December 8. Xbox Wire describes the products:

"Two decades after the dawn of one of gaming's most iconic franchises, Swarovski has recreated Master Chief's iconic Mjolnir helmet, made from a singular piece of crystal featuring 140 facets, along with the emblematic Energy Sword crafted with 204 facets from 13 different cut crystal pieces, and two polished steel tips."

117 sets have been made to honour John-117, Master Chief, but they cannot be bought and only won in charity sweepstakes, and only by residents in France, Germany, UK and USA. If you are living in one of those countries, head over this way to try your luck. Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has close up images on his Instagram account of the Halo crystals if you want a closer look.