Minecraft

Swarovski has launched a collection of very exclusive Minecraft figurines

Four options are available with in-game skins too.

Swarovski is best known for jewelry and crystals and is not a company we get the opportunity to write about very often here at Gamereactor. But now they announce via Instagram that they are launching a collection together with Minecraft.

It involves a total of four figures: Alex, Steve, The Pig, and The Creeper, and a corresponding crystal skin in the game. If you like it, it will cost you a pretty penny, as the figures range from $350-380 and can be ordered now.

Will it be the whole quartet for you or will you just buy a single one?

