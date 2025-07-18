Swarovski has launched a collection of very exclusive Minecraft figurines

HQ

Swarovski is best known for jewelry and crystals and is not a company we get the opportunity to write about very often here at Gamereactor. But now they announce via Instagram that they are launching a collection together with Minecraft.

It involves a total of four figures: Alex, Steve, The Pig, and The Creeper, and a corresponding crystal skin in the game. If you like it, it will cost you a pretty penny, as the figures range from $350-380 and can be ordered now.

Will it be the whole quartet for you or will you just buy a single one?