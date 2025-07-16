Swappable buttons & TMR sticks: Meet the 8BitDo Pro 3

HQ

8BitDo has officially launched its next-gen controller, the Pro 3, building on the legacy of the Pro 2 from 2021. Major upgrades include magnetic, swappable ABXY buttons-ideal for custom layouts or platform-specific preferences-and interchangeable arcade-style stick caps. The joystick modules now use TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) technology, which significantly reduces drift and boosts both precision and durability.

Connectivity gets a serious upgrade: besides Bluetooth, the Pro 3 supports wired USB and includes a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle that docks neatly inside the bundled cradle for storage and charging. It also introduces two extra "micro" shoulder bumps (L4/R4) and Hall effect triggers with adjustable modes-for instance, full extension for racers or short pull for FPS gaming.

Powered by a non-removable 1,000 mAh battery good for up to 20 hours of gameplay, the Pro 3 charges while in use via USB. It's compatible with a broad range of devices: Nintendo Switch (1 & 2), Windows, Android, macOS, SteamOS, iOS, and more. Priced at about $69.99, it matches the anodized quality of first-party gear while packing premium features—like a turbo button, gyro, rumble, and customizable back paddles-into a controller that echoes DualSense ergonomics.

Preorders began July 15, 2025, with general availability slated for August 12 in three retro-inspired colorways: Gray (PS), G Classic (Game Boy), and Purple (GameCube)

Is this something you will be getting?