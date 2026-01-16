SwannBuddy 4K Video Doorbell and MaxRanger4K Solar 3 Camera

As the market for home security systems has grown, most players in the market have been tech companies that tried to dabble into surveillance, while few surveillance specialists have made it to the mainstream consumer market.

One of them however, is Swann. Swann started in Australia, providing camera systems to farms and the industrial sector, and went from local DIY brand, to being on the forefront of AI-based security after it was acquired more than a decade ago by the Infinova Group who still owns the brand, and opened new distribution channels for Swann, including the high-end installer market.

Today we look at two of their most easily accessible consumer products, the Smart Doorbell and a long-range camera system that is solar powered, both memorable for having internal memory recording and the ability to function without any form of subscription, making them cheaper than the competition by a margin.

The SwannBuddy 4K is a classic smart doorbell, powered by rechargeable batteries, or by being wired directly into existing electrical wires, where we went with the latter. The design is modern, and installation is easy with the mounting bracket, although I found the double-sided tape meant for window installation to be extremely durable, and after months it still had all of its adhesive properties left. As it's dual way communication, you can always bring the small speaker unit with you; or as I have it placed, centrally in the house. For some reason, movement is combined with heat detection to trigger motion alerts, but I would have liked to test how it works during the summer as well, as detecting heat when snow is falling seems to be easy mode.

Swann Security is the software to use, free of course, and it includes an AI voice assistant and a 165-degree vertical viewing angle. However, I was actually much more impressed with the night-vision that is designed to five metres, but where in reality it extends a lot further.

At this point, it's worth mentioning that there are limitations to the free cloud-sync options, but it does have a 32 GB internal storage, and as it records in 4K, fortunately is easy to sync up with Dropbox. It works even during the winter, but that does eat up the batteries slightly faster.

The Swann Security app is surprisingly easy to use, but did have some localisation issues as my phone isn't set to English, so for some reason it decided to mix with Finnish a few times.

While I tested, I noticed that a timelapse and pet-sitter function came up under "soon to come features". Those I didn't get to test, but it does sound interesting. The AI Voice answering function is really cool, but while you are given eight different options, they all sound slightly the same, and most will realise they're AI fast. There are a few drawbacks otherwise, like how it won't let you set up the voice part without filling in your address and other oddities, but overall it works fine, and it's easy to integrate with larger Swann systems, as the app is able to handle an insane number of units and functions.

The main star of the show is the solar-powered camera, where you can get a whole range of different combinations of hubs, cameras, and external solar panels, and where we got the "MaxRanger4K Solar 3 Camera Security System with Longest Range Wireless with Gutter Mounts", or MaxRanger 4K system.

This gives you two cameras and a hub, and I would recommend getting four, as while the dual camera start package we were loaned is great to start with, you will need to cover all angles of your house, or the most at-risk windows or doors to face a break-in.

These cameras are based on Sony's Starvis sensors, giving you 4K and night-vision in colour. Like the camera, an SD card for the hub is included. As the camera is solar-powered, you charge them, set them up, and they will run of their own volition. We tested in the autumn, and the cameras still kept working, despite an aggressive setting on the flood light.

One brilliant thing, outside of there being no monthly subscriptions, is the ability to use the included, USB-charged battery to set up the hub, especially as it's powerful enough to last a day, meaning in my case with multiple changes in the installation, I could power the system on battery if I was away for most of the day, despite the website only claiming five hours.

While the image quality was really good, I did have some range issues. The product page claims up to 600 metres of range for open air, and 200 metres for typical use. I had one of the cameras placed 100 metres away, with only one brick wall between them and that was enough to skewer the signal. I have been able to reposition the hub, but I would have preferred to get a clean signal on the first attempt, especially given the relative low distance. The cameras do function without a hitch in rain, snow, and stormy weather, the latter due to the sturdy mounts.

The hub can only handle a 512 GB SD card, but has the option of recording on an external USB hard drive as well.

Pricing varies and surprisingly a lot. The system tested here was under €500 on sale. While the system is slightly more expensive to buy, the pricing for the competition being €8 per month, per camera where I live, adds up really quickly if you have four cameras, and so the initial cost is quickly recuperated for most people.

While I would like Swann to improve the range of the hub slightly more, the Swann app is what mainly holds back the score, because the products themselves are both very easy to install, use, and the build-quality is far better than I expected. The setup itself is really easy, and the GUI of the app is intuitive and logical, but I just get too many bugs, especially with localisation for it to score a top rating. However, it's very clear that major updates are on their way, so hopefully we will soon see some serious bug-fixing, because the ability to have non-subscription solar-powered cameras that feature heat detection and 4K combined with colour vision at night time is frankly brilliant.