Swamp Thing will be a stand alone "gothic horror movie"

One of the first projects confirmed to be heading to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe was a movie based on Swamp Thing. So far, we've heard very little about the project and we don't really know how it will fit in with the rest of the ventures.

Now we have learned a bit more about it after director James Mangold (3:10 to Yuma, Logan, Ford v Ferrari) was interviewed by MovieWeb, where he says that the movie will be fairly independent and offer gothic horror:

"While I'm sure DC views Swamp Thing as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster. Just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone."

So don't expect any other famous DC characters to appear, although there's bound to be a reference or two, given that the movie is linked to the DCU anyway. Whether that will actually be the case remains to be seen, but it's likely that the Swamp Thing movie is at least a couple of years in the future.

