Suzuki presents its first battery EV

Suzuki has really fallen behind many of its Japanese competitors when it comes to exploring the electric vehicle space. The company has only just presented the world a glimpse at its first battery EV, with this being a car known as the e Vitara and a model that is based on the concept car that was presented to the world in January 2023 and regarded as the eVX.

Suzuki has stated that the e Vitara will be entering full production as soon as spring 2025 with plans to start shipping and selling the vehicle in Europe, India, and Japan in the summer.

As per what the e Vitara will offer users, Suzuki has outlined its four main features, stating that it has a "design that combines the advanced feel of a modern BEV and the strength of an SUV", a powertrain that uses eAxle and a lithium iron-phosphate battery, a four-wheel-drive setup, and all on a platform designed specifically for BEVs.

In the announcement press release, President Suzuki adds, "Introduction of the e VITARA represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the e VITARA, we will continue to expand our BEV line-up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions."

In terms of the car's specifications, while you can see the full list in the link above, some key points include motor options that range from 189-300 kW, the fact that there is a two-wheel-drive alternative too, and that the full weight of the car can top almost 1,900kg.