Suzuki have changed their logo

In an era where every car manufacturer worth its salt has changed or at least "freshened up" its graphic identity and thus also its logo, Suzuki is of course also joining in. However, the Japanese car giant has chosen a more cautious approach than many competitors (including Kia, whose new logo is close-to impossible to decipher to somebody who doesn't know beforehand what it is, or says) and has mostly just slimmed down the clutter on its silvery, iconic emblem.

Official statement:

Suzuki Motor Corporation has redesigned the emblem used on its products for the first time in 22 years. The new emblem reflects the newly established corporate slogan, "By Your Side", and embodies Suzuki's unwavering commitment since its founding to "focus on the customer," as well as new possibilities for the future. To express this enduring commitment, the outline of Suzuki's corporate identity, the iconic "S", has been retained, while a flat design suitable for the digital age has been adopted to represent new possibilities. In addition, the traditional chrome plating has been replaced with high-brightness silver paint to reduce environmental impact and express a shift toward a new era. The new emblem will be unveiled, starting with concept models at the "Japan Mobility Show 2025".