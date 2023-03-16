Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sustainability is the name of the game for Woodcessories

We've got our hands on an array of the brand's products as part of the latest Quick Look.

If you've been looking for a new phone case, accessory, charging mat, or even a new desk item, then we may have just the collection for you to check out. Coming from the company Woodcessories, these products are climate neutral and are made entirely out of wood, stone, or plants, and are designed to protect and keep your tech safe all while looking stylish.

While you can take a look at a batch of Woodcessories products in the latest Quick Look, where our very own Magnus spouts some facts and shares some thoughts, we've teamed up with Woodcessories to give you a discount on its products.

Simply head to the company's website, and once you have chosen the items you desire, input the voucher code of gamereactor15 to get a special discount off your order.

