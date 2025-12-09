Suspected drones spotted over French military intelligence base

HQ

The French Air and Space Force just reported that suspected drones were seen over the Creil military intelligence base in northern France on three nights last month, marking the latest possible incursions over sensitive sites in the country.

The first sightings occurred on November 26, when a unit responded to the drones, though a specialized helicopter only arrived after the objects had departed. Weather conditions made it difficult to confirm whether similar sightings on November 28 and 30 involved drones or commercial aircraft.

Any link to foreign provocations is "premature"

Colonel Thomas Bardin, who commands the Creil base, emphasized that the facility remains fully operational and no damage was reported. An investigation is ongoing, though officials said any link to foreign provocations is "premature."

The drone activity follows recent suspected overflights at France's Atlantic nuclear submarine base. European leaders have described such incidents across the continent as "hybrid warfare," which Russia has regularly denied involvement in.