Suspected drone crashes in Lithuania near Belarus border

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Lithuania says a suspected drone entered its airspace and crashed into a frozen lake close to the border with Belarus, prompting a security review.

According to the Lithuanian army, debris found around a hole in the ice is believed to be from the drone. Footage released by national broadcaster LRT captured a buzzing sound followed by an explosion, with fragments seen flying into the air.

Military officials say the most likely origin of the drone is Belarus, given the proximity of the crash site, around 20 km from the border. However, no explosives have been detected at the scene so far.

Border crossing between Belarus and Lithuania // Shutterstock

Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė has called an emergency meeting of the national security commission to assess the situation.

The incident adds to growing tensions in the region. Lithuania, a member of NATO, has previously requested stronger air defences after similar drone incursions in 2025.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation.