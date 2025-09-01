Suspect arrested over fatal shooting of Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy

HQ

The latest news on Ukraine . Ukrainian authorities have detained a man accused of killing Andriy Parubiy, a well-known political figure who was shot in Lviv over the weekend (if you are not familiar with this story, you can learn more here).

Investigators say the attack was planned, with the assailant disguising himself as a courier before carrying out the ambush. We now know that the suspect was later captured in a nearby region after an intensive search, and early testimony has already been taken.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that prosecutors are pursuing urgent investigative steps, while officials praised law enforcement for their swift response. It remains to be seen what further details will emerge about the motive behind, so stay tuned for further updates.