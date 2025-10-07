Survive the death race in arcade roguelike Broken Race

When you imagine a race of death, where there are a thousand and one ways to upgrade your vehicle, but any small mistake or hit from your opponents means certain death, do you think you would make it without confronting or attacking your rivals? Well, that's what the developers of Zaragoza-based studio 4KRISIS, an all-female team, have come up with, and now they're presenting Broken Race as part of the Out of Bounds event.

In Broken Race we will have to dodge and drive at full speed to the finish line, a simple task on paper, but one in which all the drivers will bid to push you off the road. All you have to rely on is your driving skills and various upgrades to make your vehicle as fast, manoeuvrable or tough as possible. Remember: You just have to finish the race.

Check out the first screenshots for Broken Race below.