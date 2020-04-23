Survival horror Monstrum is coming to consoles in May

While being busy with the development of a sequel for its survival horror game Monstrum, developer Team Junkish figured it would broaden its horizons fan base-wise. 5 years after the PC version rolled out, the developer has finally announced that Monstrum is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One on May 22.

Monstrum combines the traditional survival horror formula with procedurally generated levels, permadeath, and AI-driven predators, bringing the players a whole new level of thrill.

Here's the premise of the game (via publisher Soedesco) :

"In Monstrum, players awaken trapped on a massive, derelict cargo ship with no knowledge of how they got there. Hunted by a horrific predator, they must scavenge the ship for clues and tools to find a means of escape. Left completely defenseless against a prowling beast; the only way to survive is to distract, hide, or slow the creature down before running for your life. Players only have one chance; permadeath and no save points means that once killed, they'll have to start from scratch - so try not to get caught!"

Monstrum first released on PC (via Steam) in 2015, the developer is currently working on Monstrum 2, which is scheduled to launch in Q4 2020.

Are you intrigued by the console release?