Survival horror game Dark Deception is getting a movie adaptation

Another video game adaptation has been announced, as Glowstick Entertainment's indie survival horror game Dark Deception is going to the big screen. So It Goes Entertainment is teaming up with writers Adrian Speckert and Cory Todd Hughes to create the movie.

As reported by Deadline, casting and production details remain under wraps right now. Dark Deception sees players use a mix of arcade-style gameplay with classic horror to escape a maze so they don't meet their end at the claws and teeth of some horrible creatures.

The game has shifted more than 6 million units with 58 million players reported worldwide. You might be familiar with the game from when it entered a court battle with Monster Energy drinks due to the use of the word "monster" in its game title. Glowstick Entertainment eventually won that legal battle, but we'll have to see if it uses the "Monsters & Mortals" subtitle in the film adaptation.