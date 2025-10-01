Survival climbing game Cairn delayed to Q1 2026

HQ

Cairn has been pushed out of a launch later this year to one in the first quarter of 2026. The climbing game sees you take on the role of pro climber Aava and try to make it to what is believed to be an unreachable summit.

"We have been running a lot of playtests, and the feedback from players is that we have something truly special with Cairn. We also see all the improvements we can still do to make the experience unforgettable. After 5 years of work, it makes no sense to rush it, we want to be proud of the game we launch," Emeric Thoa, creative director on Cairn explained in a press release.

Cairn is also set to get an updated version of its popular demo, arriving on the 13th of October. This will allow players to see ghosts of other climbers, letting them race to the top of Mount Tenzen.

The demo has already been played by over 600,000 players and has an Overwhelmingly Positive review rating on Steam. Anticipation is high for this realistic climber, but it's probably best to let The Game Bakers cook for now.