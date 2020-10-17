Survey shows 35% of gamers have an ongoing game subscription

You're watching Advertisements

It used to be; buy a console and buy games for it. But during the last two decades, this has slowly changed and today there's a plethora of subscriptions for games available like Nintendo Switch Online, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, Stadia Pro, Uplay+, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The marketing consultancy firm Simon-Kucher & Partners has made a big survey on how we gamers have adopted this new reality in gaming called "The Global Gaming Study: The Future of Subscriptions," and it shows that more than one-third of all gamers have a subscription and that people are open to having more than one.

Its survey reveals that 35% of all gamers already have a subscription of some sort, but this is unevenly distributed around the world. In the US, only 20% have a subscription, while gamers in India and Indonesia are more than twice as likely to have one. Amongst those subscribing, 80% replied that they are either open to having multiple subscriptions or already have more than one.

The quality of games is by far the main driving factor for game subscriptions amongst the responders, and this was followed by the price, the number of games included, and the diversity of available titles.

Thanks, Games Industry.