Survey reveals 8% of developers are working on games for Switch 2

HQ

Nintendo refuses to say anything about the successor to Switch, which is reportedly launching this year according to analysts, insiders and various rumors. But it's getting increasingly hard to keep the console a secret, and now we've gotten what can only be seen as proof that something is about to happen.

In the 2024 GDC State of the Game Industry survey that was published today, it is revealed that 8% of the over 3000 developers answering says they are working on games for the next Nintendo console. It should be noted that this number probably is even higher, but as the Switch 2 is secret and strictly forbidden to talk about, some developers likely choses to not say anything even to an acknowledged and anonymous survey.

We assume we're going to get more information like this as the announcement gets closer, and it's possible that Nintendo will do it sooner rather than later when they still have something to announce, rather than just confirming old rumors.

Thanks VGC