Surveil our Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay

Watch Dogs: Legion is the third entry in the burgeoning action-adventure series, and this time we're going to be hacking our way through near-future London. That's not the only major change to the formula, as Legion lets us a recruit a whole organisation and hop heads throughout.

Due to land on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox later this year, there's not long to wait before we get to see more of the game. To ease the passing of time, however, here are two extended gameplay clips captured during our recent hands-on with the game.

Eyes up for a mission whereby one of the lead protagonists, a chap called Dalton, heads deep into the heart of the British establishment. Eyes down for more exploration driven gameplay and driving around the capital, before we try and recruit a SIRS agent to our cause.