      Surround yourself in sound with Sony's HT-A7000 soundbar

      We've got our hands on the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

      With it being Black Friday in a couple of days, many companies are already offering their Black Friday deals, meaning it's a great time to snag excellent deals on expensive technology in particular.

      To this end, if you've been looking for a mega soundbar to improve your viewing experience, we've recently got our hands on the Sony HT-A7000, which is an enormous soundbar that uses a variety of speakers of different sizes to envelop the user in surround sound.

      To see if this massive soundbar is the one for your setup, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares his thoughts and opinions of the gadget.

