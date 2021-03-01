Surprisingly high PC requirements revealed for It Takes Two

If you can appreciate a unique concept, co-op and colorful graphics, we think the Swedish developer Hazelight's upcoming It Takes Two just might be for you. Here you and a friend (no single player what so ever) are playing the dolls Cody and May, who once were humans and would very much like to be human again.
While it might look like lighthearted fun, Hazelight is known for always having twists in their games so things aren't always what they seem to be. And that's obviously true for their tech as well, as the seemingly not too demanding graphics of It Takes Two actually will put your PC to work. Here are the PC specs as revealed by EA:
Minimum
OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit
Processor(AMD): AMD FX 6100
Processor(Intel): Intel core i3-2100T
Memory: 8GB
Graphics Card(AMD): AMD R7 260X
Graphics Card(Nvidia): Nvidia GTX 660
DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 256KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard Drive Space: 50GB
Recommended
OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit
Processor(AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
Processor(Intel): Intel Core i5 3570K
Memory: 16GB
Graphics Card(AMD): AMD R9 290X
Graphics Card(Nvidia): Nvidia GTX 980
DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 256KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard Drive Space: 50GB
