Surprise! Void Crew releases its 1.0 version on PC... And also on consoles!

HQ

Void Crew was announced a few years ago, and we were among the first to jump on board the ship with our friends back in 2023, where we published our first impressions of the game's Early Access status. Now, almost two years later, the game is ready to release its full version on PC today, September 4th. But studio Hutlihut Games and publisher Focus Entertainment had another surprise in store for us today: The announcement and simultaneous release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Void Crew.

This major cross-platform leap (and 'shadowdrop') has been made possible by working together with support studio Piktiv, who have taken care of these console versions, as well as developing the crossplay feature, so you can build your ship crew no matter where your buddies are playing.

"We're very pleased with how Void Crew has transitioned to console, thanks to the collaboration with Piktiv and their great work," says Benjamin F. Lund, Chair of the Board and Co-founder of Hutlihut. "What truly impressed us was Piktiv's remarkable flexibility throughout the development process and how seamlessly their team integrated with our own developers. They adapted to our workflow and timeline adjustments, and their collaborative approach worked very effectively throughout the project. The console version maintains everything fans love about Void Crew, and we're excited for a whole new audience to experience it."

Will you be taking advantage of the Void Crew 1.0 release to try the game on PC, PS5, or Xbox X/S Series?