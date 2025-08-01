English
Titan Quest II

Surprise! Titan Quest II is out now in Early Access

The action-RPG has shadow-dropped as part of the THQ Nordic Showcase.

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, it has just been announced that Titan Quest II is now available to play in an Early Access form. Yep, the action-RPG has shadow-dropped as part of the show, meaning you can head to Steam and the Epic Games Store to snag a copy and begin your adventure in this brutal Ancient Greek-inspired world.

Ideal for those looking for something akin to Diablo IV or Path of Exile 2, Titan Quest II is another looting action-RPG where you have to improve and enhance a character with a slate of gear and abilities to make surviving and defeating the various enemies and threats all the easier.

For a taste of what's on offer in the now available game, be sure to check out the latest trailer below.

Titan Quest II

