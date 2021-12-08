Surprise! Serious Sam 4 is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series

HQ

HQ

After more than a year of Google Stadia exclusivity, Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass has unexpectedly landed on PS5 and Xbox Series. The explosive prequel story has also joined the Xbox Game Pass catalogue and arrives alongside the likes of Halo Infinite, Among Us, and Alien Fireteam Elite. It hasn't been detailed, however, when or whether it at all it will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Whilst its over-the-top action is fun in small doses, we can't say that we were overly fond of Serious Sam 4 when it launched on PC. In our initial review, we said: "After a short hiatus, Serious Sam is back in what may be his most disappointing outing to date." We also criticised aspects such as idiotic AI and uninspired level design.

You can take a look at the game's console launch trailer in the video above.