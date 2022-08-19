Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Surprise! Netflix has released a bonus episode of The Sandman

A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Caliope is the title of the extra episode, which has an appearance from Neil Gaiman and is partly made with 3D animation.

The Sandman has been on the streaming platform Netflix for a few days now and thousands of people have already enjoyed Morpheus/Dream's epic quest to regain power over his kingdom as one of the Eternals. The 10-episode series has been well received and, as we told you in our review, we loved it. That's why the news we woke up with this morning has put a smile on our faces for the rest of the day.

Netflix has released a new bonus episode of The Sandman. Entitled "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Caliope", it is an additional chapter made in an animated format that tells two independent stories that also appeared in Neil Gaiman's original graphic novel. The first revolves around a Siamese cat who dreams of another world, and the second about a writer who wants to succeed and crosses paths with Morpheus, who inspires him in a very particular way.

The episode is now available on the platform in all regions, so you can go and enjoy 64 extra minutes of the series. A pleasant surprise that's unusual for Netflix's release policy, which normally releases all episodes of a season at once.

Will this be the beginning of a new era?

