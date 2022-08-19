Surprise! Netflix has released a bonus episode of The Sandman

HQ

The Sandman has been on the streaming platform Netflix for a few days now and thousands of people have already enjoyed Morpheus/Dream's epic quest to regain power over his kingdom as one of the Eternals. The 10-episode series has been well received and, as we told you in our review, we loved it. That's why the news we woke up with this morning has put a smile on our faces for the rest of the day.

Netflix has released a new bonus episode of The Sandman. Entitled "A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Caliope", it is an additional chapter made in an animated format that tells two independent stories that also appeared in Neil Gaiman's original graphic novel. The first revolves around a Siamese cat who dreams of another world, and the second about a writer who wants to succeed and crosses paths with Morpheus, who inspires him in a very particular way.

The episode is now available on the platform in all regions, so you can go and enjoy 64 extra minutes of the series. A pleasant surprise that's unusual for Netflix's release policy, which normally releases all episodes of a season at once.

Will this be the beginning of a new era?