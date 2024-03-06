Surprise! A new season of Extraordinary just landed on Disney+

Extraordinary ended up being a real gem on Disney+ when it debuted at the start of last year. The series is set in a world where every person gets a random superpower when they become an adult, and the show revolves around Máiréad Tyers' Jen since she is one of the only people in the world not to develop a power.

Unlike the world of DC or Marvel, or even series like Invincible or The Boys, Extraordinary is a comedy show first and foremost and its signature humour really blew lots of people away when it debuted last year, netting a perfect Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score and a high Audience Score to boot (89%). And this is why it's a little surprising that Disney didn't make more of a fuss that the show was ready to return, as the new season was dropped on Disney+ today, bringing with it eight more episodes of daft antics to look forward to.

