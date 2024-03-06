English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Extraordinary

Surprise! A new season of Extraordinary just landed on Disney+

The comedy series follows a young woman living in a world where everyone has a superpower but her.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Extraordinary ended up being a real gem on Disney+ when it debuted at the start of last year. The series is set in a world where every person gets a random superpower when they become an adult, and the show revolves around Máiréad Tyers' Jen since she is one of the only people in the world not to develop a power.

Unlike the world of DC or Marvel, or even series like Invincible or The Boys, Extraordinary is a comedy show first and foremost and its signature humour really blew lots of people away when it debuted last year, netting a perfect Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score and a high Audience Score to boot (89%). And this is why it's a little surprising that Disney didn't make more of a fuss that the show was ready to return, as the new season was dropped on Disney+ today, bringing with it eight more episodes of daft antics to look forward to.

Check it out now and let us know what you think about the show below.

Extraordinary

Related texts



Loading next content