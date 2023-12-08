Surprise! 1080º Snowboarding, Jet Force Gemini, and Harvest Moon 64 are now available on NSO

HQ

Nintendo has chosen perhaps the worst, or the best moment, depending on how you look at it, to release three N64 classics at once and by surprise on its NSO Expansion Pack subscription service; no other than the beloved 1080º Snowboarding, Jet Force Gemini, and Harvest Moon 64. The two former were flagship titles for the console and marked the beginning of the end to Nintendo's arcade sport efforts, and to their relations with Rare respectively, while the third game was fourth entry into the Japanese farming sim, the first one in 3D and better known in the West.

Coincidentally or not, the triple-treat of old gems was released about the time The Game Awards show was kicking off. As we have been able to confirm at Gamereactor, and as per shown by the screenshot below, the update to the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app has also landed on European systems.

Will you slide down some slopes, behead some alien insects, or plant a pine while you keep watching the awards?