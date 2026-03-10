Surging component prices may impact EV sales in near-future

HQ

Currently, the global tech market is trying to adjust to a world in which AI infastructure build-out causes component prices on things like RAM to skyrocket. Price hikes are across many sectors, and that might include EV's in the near future.

As CnvePost reports, Chinese manufacturer Zeekr has already chosen to increase the price of the 007 GT by around $1000 (5000-8000 yuan), and this is said to be driven by component shortages and high prices.

Researchers have been worrying over component shortages and buy-in price hikes to have an effect on a broader range of industries, and while this does not signal a definite trend, several outlets have speculated that the Zeekr 007 GT specifically uses DDR5X memory for their Thor assisted driving chip, meaning it would be susceptible to the increases in RAM prices.

Nio found William Li also previously warned about potential cost pressures back in January, so it seems we might have to buckle up for increasing car prices soon.