Surgeon Simulator has been acquired by Infogrames

Infrogrames, a publishing and distribution subsidiary of Atari, has announced that it has completed an acquisition agreement with tinyBuild to take control of the Surgeon Simulator franchise from the indie publisher.

As per a press release, the deal will see Infogrames looking to "expand distribution, potentially develop new titles or content, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to preserve and expand the franchise."

It's unclear just how much the acquisition of Surgeon Simulator will cost Infogrames and Atari, but the publisher's manager, Geoffroy Châteauvieux, has described this deal as a "rare opportunity", one that will see "a game with timeless appeal" added to Infogrames' portfolio.

