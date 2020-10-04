Surgeon Simulator 2 made free for real surgeons

You're watching Advertisements

Bossa Studios has announced that it will be giving away free copies of Surgeon Simulator 2 to NHS workers in the UK, as part of its NHS: National Handout of Surgeon Simulator Initiative - known in its abbreviated form as the NHSNHSS.

Henrique Olifiers, Gamer-in-Chief and CEO at Bossa Studios commented on the initiative. "At Bossa, we've always envisioned Surgeon Simulator 2 as a valuable training tool for NHS workers to hone their healthcare skills!" He further went on to say "we think our players need to be shown how it's really done" as the player base is "frankly rubbish" at saving patient Bob.

Legitimately trained doctor, GP Registrar, Dr. Idris Morgan endorsed the NHSNHSS, even going as far as releasing a statement on it.

"Surgeon Simulator 2 is absolutely NOT a viable medical training tool" stated Dr. Morgan. "However, I do enjoy playing video games in my spare time and I'm confident medical professionals around the world will find Bossa's interpretations of medicine, and five-second heart-transplants, very amusing."

The NHSNHSS is currently live, and all eligible NHS staff can claim a copy here, until the initiative closes on the 22 October.