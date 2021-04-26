You're watching Advertisements

After enjoying almost a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, Surgeon Simulator 2 is heading to Steam "soon." No concreate release date has been announced, but a Steam page has now surfaced online and there is the option for users to pre-order the game and add it to their Wishlists.

Just like the 2013 original, Surgeon Simulator 2 is a wacky physics-based simulator that challenges you with having to make some very precise operations. The sequel expands upon the original by adding co-op multiplayer for up to four players, and it has a Creation Mode, which gives players the creative freedom to shape their own surroundings.

"We're thrilled to share Surgeon Simulator 2 with all of our fans on Steam," said Henrique Olifiers, Co-CEO at Bossa Studios. "While players have been able to get their hands on the game so far via the Epic store, soon they'll have another option for purchasing it. We know that our community has wanted this for some time, and we're pleased to unveil the store page today so that players can start adding it to their Wishlists!"