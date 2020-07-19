Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Surgeon Simulator 2

Surgeon SImulator 2 gets release date and new trailer

Surgeon Simulator 2's creation mode seems like a hilarious experience. Take a look at it in the latest trailer.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Bossa Studios has confirmed Surgeon Simulator 2 will be releasing on August 27 on PC, exclusively via Epic Games Store. It was also revealed that a new private beta will be available on August 7, 8, and 9 to anyone that pre-orders the € 20,99 game.

The studio has also released a new trailer, showing off the game's new Creation Mode, that looks like it will enable even more delightful chaos in multiplayer. Check out its product page on the Epic Store for more details on the game and beta.

Surgeon Simulator 2Surgeon Simulator 2Surgeon Simulator 2Surgeon Simulator 2

Related texts



Loading next content