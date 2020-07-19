Surgeon SImulator 2 gets release date and new trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Bossa Studios has confirmed Surgeon Simulator 2 will be releasing on August 27 on PC, exclusively via Epic Games Store. It was also revealed that a new private beta will be available on August 7, 8, and 9 to anyone that pre-orders the € 20,99 game.

The studio has also released a new trailer, showing off the game's new Creation Mode, that looks like it will enable even more delightful chaos in multiplayer. Check out its product page on the Epic Store for more details on the game and beta.