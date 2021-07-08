Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas will release September 2

Bossa Studios has announced that Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas will release on September 2 on Xbox consoles and even more PC platforms (Steam and Windows Store). This all-inclusive version of the wacky sequel includes reworked character models, more user-generated maps and a year's worth of updates following the game's original launch of Epic Games Store.

"We're really delighted to bring Access All Areas to a whole new audience of budding surgeons," commented Sylvain Cornillon, Executive Producer on Surgeon Simulator 2. "The team has taken everything we've learned from launch to create the most hilarious, ridiculous surgery simulator we can imagine. We have a lot of surprises in store, stay tuned for more."

Bossa also revealed that the game will be optimised for Xbox Series consoles. The game is set to run at 4K 60FPS, and it will support Smart Delivery to enable users to upgrade to the new-gen version at a later date if they purchase a new console.