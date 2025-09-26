Surf's Up sequel series in the works

Surf's Up might just be one of the most underrated animated features of its age. With a mockumentary style, great visuals and performances from Jeff Bridges, Jon Heder, Shia LaBeouf and more, it stood out in an age of an animation boom in the early 2000s. While it didn't make itself a franchise like Kung Fu Panda or Despicable Me, it might be on its way back to our screens soon.

As reported by Deadline, Thunderbird Entertainment Group's Atomic Cartoons is developing a Surf's Up series which will spin off from the original film. Comprising of 11-minute episodes and aimed for children aged 6-9, it'll follow an overconfident teen penguin called Flip trying to become a surfing legend.

Cody, Big Z, and Chicken Joe will return, but considering the age range of this program, it feels a bit weird it's based on a 20-year old movie. Hollywood does as Hollywood does, though, and if it sees an IP not being used that was previously sort of successful, it'll see if it can ride a wave of success once more.