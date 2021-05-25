Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Surface Duo turned into portable Xbox with new update

It plays like a Nintendo DS.

Dual-screen smartphones are becoming increasingly popular, and one of the options out there is Surface Duo from Microsoft. Now they have released an update that essentially turns it into a Nintendo DS for Xbox Cloud Gaming by dedicating one of the two screens to the controls.

Currently, there are more than 50 games from Xbox Game Pass that supports touch controls when streamed (like Minecraft Dungeons and Sea of Thieves) and there are continuously more being added. Microsoft also says they have enhanced the streaming service in the very same update.

A short demonstration from Tom Warren can be found over here.

Thanks The Verge



