SureFire launches external hard drives for next-gen consoles

Verbatim, known by most for making writeable CD's, has launched a new gaming brand called SureFire to put focus on their storage solutions. Their first products are the GX3 Gaming SSD and GX3 Gaming Hard Drive to address the issue of the very limited storage space on new consoles, despite games filling up more and more space.

"With more people staying at home, there has been a big surge in gaming over recent months," said Clive Alberts, president, Verbatim GmbH. "Gaming has the great benefit of allowing friends to play on-line together and continue to have enjoyable, shared experiences. SureFire is purpose-built for gamers - all the products that we will be introducing later this year and throughout 2021 will all be built to last, easy to use and great value for money to appeal to the wide range of gamers across Europe of all ages and abilities. The first products we are launching are our external hard drives and SSDs, and these will soon be followed by gaming mice, headsets, hubs, and other products that have been specially designed for high performance gaming."

The drives come in different sizes, are plug 'n' play, have one cable to connect and power, use RGB LED, and comes with Nero Backup software and USB 3.2 Gen1 transfer, as well as a USB-C adapter. The GX3 Gaming Hard Drive is €73 for 1TB, and €96 for 2TB. The GX3 Gaming SSD is €100 for 512 GB, and €149 for 1TB.