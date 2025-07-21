Sure, it's not the merriest time of the year, but check out these Mario and Zelda Christmas ornaments

HQ

Sure, it may be peak summer and almost unbearably hot in large parts of Europe, but Hallmark is now providing mental cooling by getting us to think about Christmas. They have presented a new batch of Christmas tree decorations from Nintendo, which will go on sale on July 21.

Although there are items featuring Pokémon and Animal Crossing, among others, it's Nintendo's poster boys Mario and Link that are the most eye-catching this time around. In the former case, it's Elephant Mario from the hit Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and in the case of Link, it's something 8-bit fans will love, namely the original character from the first game. And to make things even better, it can also play the Zelda theme in 8-bit.

You can check out the entire Hallmark range here, and take a look at the pictures below. Hallmark itself does not deliver to Europe, but you can order them from Amazon, among others.