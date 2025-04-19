English
Supreme Court steps in to halt Venezuelan deportations under wartime law

The Trump administration's aggressive use of a centuries-old statute faces a legal pause.

The latest news on the United States. In a consequential ruling issued in the early hours of Saturday, the US Supreme Court temporarily halted the Trump administration's swift deportation of Venezuelan migrants under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act.

The court's move follows urgent appeals from civil liberties lawyers, who argued that detainees were being quietly bussed out of the country without the proper legal review and procedural safeguards the justices themselves had previously mandated.

The administration has leaned heavily on the 1798 law to justify fast-track removals, claiming alleged ties between the migrants and the Venezuelan-born Tren de Aragua gang, accusations that families, defense lawyers, and immigrant rights groups strongly dispute.

Critics warn that this approach strains the constitutional balance between branches of government, as Trump continues to assert wide executive authority in immigration enforcement. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico 10-21-2022: Migrants from Venezuela hold a peaceful demonstration to demand that title 42 be canceled in the United States // Shutterstock

