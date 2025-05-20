Supreme Court clears way to end TPS for Venezuelans

HQ

The latest news on the United States . The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, reversing protections extended under the Biden era.



The decision, made on Monday, paves the way for increased deportations as the White House intensifies its immigration agenda. Meanwhile, migrants and advocacy groups have raised alarms over the potential for mass displacement and economic fallout.