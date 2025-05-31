Supreme Court clears path for Trump's immigration agenda

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. On Friday, The United States Supreme Court has enabled President Trump to continue rolling back humanitarian protections for migrants, signaling strong support for his aggressive immigration strategy.
While the court has upheld executive authority in several recent rulings, it has also expressed unease about the administration's handling of due process for those affected. Of course, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, so stay tuned for further updates.