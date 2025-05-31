English
Supreme Court clears path for Trump's immigration agenda

Justices allow key deportation policies to proceed, though due process concerns linger.

The latest news on the United States. On Friday, The United States Supreme Court has enabled President Trump to continue rolling back humanitarian protections for migrants, signaling strong support for his aggressive immigration strategy.

While the court has upheld executive authority in several recent rulings, it has also expressed unease about the administration's handling of due process for those affected. Of course, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, so stay tuned for further updates.

