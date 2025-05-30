English
Supreme court clears path for Trump to revoke migrant protection

Temporary humanitarian status for hundreds of thousands now at risk as deportation policies gain ground.

The latest news on the United States. On Friday, the United States Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with ending humanitarian parole programs that shielded many migrants from countries like Venezuela and Haiti.

The ruling lifts a block on revoking temporary legal protections granted under the previous administration, potentially accelerating removals while legal proceedings continue. Of course, it remains to be seen how this will affect those still awaiting immigration relief.

Migrants use cardboard boxes to shield themselves from the sun's heat during the early afternoon on the Roosevelt Hotel migrant waiting line. Manhattan, New York, July 31, 2023 // Shutterstock

