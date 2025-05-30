Supreme court clears path for Trump to revoke migrant protection

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. On Friday, the United States Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with ending humanitarian parole programs that shielded many migrants from countries like Venezuela and Haiti.
The ruling lifts a block on revoking temporary legal protections granted under the previous administration, potentially accelerating removals while legal proceedings continue. Of course, it remains to be seen how this will affect those still awaiting immigration relief.