Support your World Cup national team in... Call of Duty?

The World Cup has almost concluded its first week. Each team has now played their opening match, and all eyes are on the second games in the group stages. While no doubt many of you have been following the global tournament, either by watching the games, or by competing in different limited game modes in FIFA 23 and the likes, now you can also do so by playing another classic football video game: Call of Duty.

Activision has brought a new feature to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, where you can now vote on the team you think will win the next match in the tournament. If you get the pick correct, you will be rewarded with not only 10,000 XP, but also a Calling Card of that winning team's flag, and a remix of the country's national anthem.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a football guru and end up getting multiple picks correct over the tournament, there will also be skins on offer to be flaunted in-game.

