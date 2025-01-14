Support for PowerWash Simulator's VR version is coming to an end

HQ

If you frequently don your virtual reality headset to clean up some muck in FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator VR, we have some bad news for you. The developer has revealed that it will be stopping support for the VR version of the game, as it simply is not financially viable to support it any further.

This was confirmed in a statement on X, where FuturLab's CEO Kirsty Rigden said: "We have been faced with a cross roads: we have a truly excellent and kind VR team who were working on a platform which costs us more than it makes, while also having a list of job openings that were looking to be filled on other projects. We took the decision to redeploy our VR team into those other projects/roles."

Rigden does expand further by adding that "whilst I would love to live in a world where we could support PowerWash Simulator on every platform going, I will always choose job security for my team. Every time."

It's hard to disagree with Rigden here, as while there will no doubt be a few disappointed fans, the fact that the PowerWash Simulator team are not facing layoffs despite this decision shows strong management and also hopefully a commitment to the future that means we can expect more crazy crossovers and collaborations, including the recently revealed Wallace & Gromit DLC.

Talking about DLC, the announcement also notes that while support for the VR version is ending, the base game and all of its available DLC will remain accessible and playable but without any further updates or DLC content coming in the future.