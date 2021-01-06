Support for Minecraft Earth will end on June 30

You're watching Advertisements

Minecraft Earth, an AR mobile title set within the Minecraft universe, will be closing its doors forever on June 30 after being on the market for not even two years. The end might be near, but developer Mojang has still rolled out one last update for the game that strips away microtransactions and makes the experience as a whole much less of a grind. This looks to be one last effort from the developer to generate players before things come to an end.

In a blog post, the team explained the reasoning behind this drastic action: "Minecraft Earth was designed around free movement and collaborative play — two things that have become near impossible in the current global situation."

It appears then that Covid-19 has had a major negative impact on the app, as more people than ever are now spending their time indoors.

You can see the full list of changes within the new update below:





Removing real-money transactions



Drastically reducing ruby costs



Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline



Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting



Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level



Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5 and June 30



Are you sad to see Minecraft Earth go?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.