Supervive, a free-to-play hero shooter with sandbox elements set to reclaim the MOBA throne, has been announced

Theorycraft Games, a studio made up of veterans of AAA development such as League of Legends, Halo, Destiny, Overwatch and Valorant, today unveiled its first major project, a free-to-play, squad-based, hero-based competitive battle royale called Supervive.

Forming squads of four players, you and your teammates will choose from one of 15 Storm Hunters, each with their own unique abilities, to explore a giant shifting map in search of the other teams. The goal? To be the last team standing. That won't be easy, because in addition to the other players, there will be all sorts of enemies and obstacles across the gigantic map, as well as a deadly cloud that will keep shrinking the playing area.

Theorycraft was formed in December 2020 by a founding team that includes Joe Tung, Mike Tipul, Michael Evans and Areeb Pirani, former studio leaders at Riot Games, Bungie and Blizzard Entertainment. Collectively, they led the development of games such as League of Legends, Halo, Destiny, Overwatch and Valorant.

"We left the security of our jobs at AAA studios and founded Theorycraft to make a big bet on ourselves, to see if we could make the deepest games in the world and develop in a new way: openly with real players from day one," said Theorycraft CEO Joe Tung. "It's been an incredible journey to get to this point and we are proud to introduce Supervive. We are beyond grateful to our existing community and are very excited to welcome new players."

Thoerycraft has unveiled the game with a trailer and the announcement that it will be launching an open beta in late 2024 to test it out. If you want to know more about the game, we've already had a chance to try out a preview version of the game, and we'll tell you about it in a few brief preview.