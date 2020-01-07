Super-size your gaming monitor with the Acer Predator x55

The CG552K is nothing less than a 55" gaming monitor, with a 4K panel and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Nvidia G-sync and variable refresh rate via HDMI.

While it will take some power from your PC to give you 4K at 120Hz, we can but wonder why Acer didn't go for 144Hz as HP offers exactly that, along with a bigger display. That said, at $2,999 USD, it is still vastly cheaper than the alternatives from Dell and HP.

For those with a more modest sense of proportion, the X32 is a 32" IPS miniLED with 4K resolution, G-sync, 144Hz and 1440 nit brightness, a DisplayHDR1400 certification, and the ability to dim each pixel. The price: 3,299 Euro / $3,599. Ouch.

For those with less lavish spending habits, there is the Predator X38, 37.5" UWQHD+ curved display, G-Syn and 175Hz refresh rate, available in April at a mere $2,399 USD.