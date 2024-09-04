Supermassive on creating Little Nightmares 3's creepy enemies: "everything starts with childhood fears"

HQ

We very recently published a full scale preview of Little Nightmares 3, where we delved into two separate levels and compared them to the brilliant past two games to see how Supermassive Games is handling taking over the franchise formerly synonymous with Tarsier Studios. But that's not all the Little Nightmares 3 content we have for you, as we also had a chance to speak with Supermassive's Coralie Feniello, producer on the upcoming threequel.

In the interview, we asked about how Supermassive was going about maintaining the charm and ambience we've come to know and expect from the Little Nightmares series. Feniello told us:

"I was associate producer back then, and so I've been working on the franchise, and there are other people in the team that have been working on Little Nightmares 1 and 2, and we are making sure at Bandai Namco to, like, keep the DNA from the one in the second opus."

A little later on, we asked about what goes into the creation of such a dark and twisted world. Feniello peeled back the curtain and revealed that it's all about tapping into childhood fears.

"I think everything starts with childhood fears, and that's, like, the key word here. So, childhood fears is something that everyone experiences, like, all over the world, and so we are trying to, like, think about that, and making the player feel, like, very small in a world that is not made for them, in a very big world. And I think, yeah, everything starts from here, and then we elaborate and find new places and new locations, new antagonists, everything."

You can see the full interview below, where we also talk about the two new protagonists, the cooperative mode, and more.