Supermassive is already working on its next horror game

HQ

The Quarry has already debuted and it won't be too long until The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me also arrives, but Supermassive Games is already looking to the future. As revealed in an interview with VGC, studio director Will Byers has announced that the developer is already working on its next title, and given some titbits of information as to what it'll be like.

"We've started working on [the next game]. I can't really tell you very much at all about it, but we have started. Again, it's the same sort of horror genre, we're sticking to that. It's equivalent in size to The Quarry... and that's about as much as I can say without giving too much away."

Byers continued with a little bit of extra colour, saying, "Potentially we might be a little bit like... I don't know how far we can stretch the teen horror thing out further, because especially when we try to stir it up, the number of surprises you can add to that becomes limited."

What would you like to see Supermassive explore with its next horror game?