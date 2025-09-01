Supermassive Games wants to work with Samara Weaving on a horror game

HQ

Supermassive Games has a knack for working with Hollywood talent like few other studios. From Until Dawn's star-studded cast they've managed to charm the best of TV and movies into being a part of the immersive horror experiences they create as part of The Dark Pictures. Lashana Lynch, for example, is set to star in the upcoming Directive 8020.

When we got the chance to sit down with Directive 8020's creative director Will Doyle and executive producer Dan McDonald at Gamescom, we couldn't resist asking about who the developers would love to work with next. Of course, we could've spent hours mentioning names, but Doyle did drop an interesting actress he'd love to work with.

"I'm always interested in people that are in horror at the moment, kind of scream queens is a big thing," Doyle said. "There's loads. I mean, Samara Weaving would be amazing, but just so many."

"I mean, we've got some fantastic examples where people have come to us," McDonald added about past experiences working with Hollywood talent. "Really top talent that have come to us, and it just hasn't aligned, you know, through the pandemic a few years back and stuff like that. But, you know, to be approached by a top Hollywood talent, you know, is just such a fantastic feeling. And we follow them all. You know, we've, you know, we know what Rami's doing"

Considering the talent Supermassive have worked with in the past and the calibre the studio's known for, we'd hope Samara Weaving would pick up the phone if they called. Doyle and McDonald also mentioned her dad Hugo Weaving as being a big catch, too. If you want to check out more details of Directive 8020, our full interview can be found below, and our preview of the game is here.